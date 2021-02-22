Heredia was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday.

Heredia signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets in early December, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for outfielder Kevin Pillar. Heredia played 15 games with the Pirates and Mets last year, slashing .212/.278/.394 with two home runs and five RBI.

