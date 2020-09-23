Heredia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during the Mets 5-2 win over the Rays on Tuesday.
Heredia left the yard for the first time this season. He is slashing .190/.292/.333 through a mere 22 at-bats with the Pirates and Mets in 2020.
