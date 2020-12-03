Heredia signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The journeyman outfielder hit .212/.278/.394 with two home runs in 36 plate appearances with the Pirates and Mets last season. He gives New York a right-handed platoon option who can play all three outfield spots.
