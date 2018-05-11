Mets' Hansel Robles: Dealing with knee sprain
Robles was diagnosed with a sprained right knee following his MRI on Wednesday.
Robles was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Wednesday after suffering the injury in Tuesday's contest. He will be eligible to return from the DL on May 19. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Buddy Baumann from Triple-A Las Vegas to provide additional depth in the bullpen.
More News
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...