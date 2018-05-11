Robles was diagnosed with a sprained right knee following his MRI on Wednesday.

Robles was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Wednesday after suffering the injury in Tuesday's contest. He will be eligible to return from the DL on May 19. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Buddy Baumann from Triple-A Las Vegas to provide additional depth in the bullpen.

