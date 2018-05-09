Robles exited Tuesday's game against the Reds with an apparent injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The only out recorded by Robles was a sacrifice bunt by Reds' reliever Wandy Peralta and he allowed three hits and a walk, and was charged with two earned runs. The specifics of the injury remain unclear at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories