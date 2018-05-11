Robles (knee) will land on the disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

There hasn't been an announcement regarding the results of his MRI from Wednesday, but Robles will officially miss at least another week of action after sustaining the injury during Tuesday's game against Cincinnati. Expect a definitive timetable once the Mets release information on the right-hander's status and the exact nature of his injury.