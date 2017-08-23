Mets' Hansel Robles: Impressive in long relief Tuesday
Robles tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.
The right-hander has been dynamite in a long-relief role since rejoining the big-league bullpen right after the All-Star break, posting a 1.66 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB in his last 21.2 innings over 15 appearances. In fact, if you toss out his three ugly outings in May right before his demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas, Robles has a 1.55 ERA on the season. Little has gone right for the Mets this season, but the 27-year-old's development into a dominant multi-inning weapon in the bullpen is a bright spot.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...