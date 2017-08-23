Robles tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

The right-hander has been dynamite in a long-relief role since rejoining the big-league bullpen right after the All-Star break, posting a 1.66 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB in his last 21.2 innings over 15 appearances. In fact, if you toss out his three ugly outings in May right before his demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas, Robles has a 1.55 ERA on the season. Little has gone right for the Mets this season, but the 27-year-old's development into a dominant multi-inning weapon in the bullpen is a bright spot.