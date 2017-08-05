Mets' Hansel Robles: MRI comes back clean
Robles' (fatigue) MRI revealed no structural damage, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Robles left Friday's game with numbness in his right hand and an issue in his groin area, but appears to be okay after an MRI. The Mets have said he is suffering from general fatigue, and will not be moved off the active roster, but will likely receive a few days rest to recover.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...