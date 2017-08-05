Robles' (fatigue) MRI revealed no structural damage, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Robles left Friday's game with numbness in his right hand and an issue in his groin area, but appears to be okay after an MRI. The Mets have said he is suffering from general fatigue, and will not be moved off the active roster, but will likely receive a few days rest to recover.

