Mets' Hansel Robles: Optioned to minors
Robles was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Robles was likely unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Nationals after pitching three consecutive days, so the Mets decided to send him back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Gerson Bautista). Robles owns a 3.38 ERA and 13:1 K:BB rate across eight big-league innings this season, but he's struggled too much with the long ball (3.4 HR/9). He should be back with the big club once additional bullpen help is needed.
