Robles was optioned to minor-league camp Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Robles was considered likely to make the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, but pitched himself out of a job this spring, putting up a 9.26 ERA in 11.2 innings. He posted a 4.92 ERA with a 5.13 FIP in 56.2 innings for the Mets last season. He'll likely be back with the team at some point, and while he gets a decent number of strikeouts (25.9 percent career strikeout rate) he's likely to be far from the closer conversation and therefore not much of an asset in most leagues.