Mets' Hansel Robles: Plagued by hand numbness
Robles was experiencing right hand numbness during the ninth inning in Thursday's loss to the Rockies, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
The reliever was also dealing with cramping in his midsection during the eighth inning, but he stayed in the game and ultimately got out of that inning unscathed. However, the hand numbness makes a lot of sense given his multi-walk ninth inning and errant 3-2 pitch to hand Colorado the victory. The severity of this issue is unknown, so it's unclear if he'll wind up missing any time due to this or not. Consider Robles day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...