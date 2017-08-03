Robles was experiencing right hand numbness during the ninth inning in Thursday's loss to the Rockies, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

The reliever was also dealing with cramping in his midsection during the eighth inning, but he stayed in the game and ultimately got out of that inning unscathed. However, the hand numbness makes a lot of sense given his multi-walk ninth inning and errant 3-2 pitch to hand Colorado the victory. The severity of this issue is unknown, so it's unclear if he'll wind up missing any time due to this or not. Consider Robles day-to-day for now.