Mets' Hansel Robles: Rejoining big club
The Mets recalled Robles from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
One of the Mets' final cuts in spring training, Robles will rejoin the big club less than two weeks later with Anthony Swarzak's oblique injury leaving the team shorthanded in the bullpen. Robles has displayed strikeout stuff during his time in the majors the past three seasons, but poor command and control have undermined him. He posted 4.6 BB/9 and yielded 10 home runs across 56.2 innings with the Mets last season, resulting in him losing the trust of former manager Terry Collins.
More News
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.