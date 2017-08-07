Robles (fatigue) struck out one in a scoreless inning against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Robles, who has been dealing with general fatigue recently, returned to action after a few days off. He registered his first scoreless outing of the month, bringing his ERA down to 5.17 on the season. He'll continue to be used in a setup role moving forward.

