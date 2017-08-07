Mets' Hansel Robles: Returns to action Sunday
Robles (fatigue) struck out one in a scoreless inning against the Dodgers on Sunday.
Robles, who has been dealing with general fatigue recently, returned to action after a few days off. He registered his first scoreless outing of the month, bringing his ERA down to 5.17 on the season. He'll continue to be used in a setup role moving forward.
More News
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...