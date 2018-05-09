Robles will undergo X-rays after suffering a right knee injury Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Robles exited Tuesday's loss to the Reds with the knee issue after throwing 19 pitches and recording only one out. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now as the severity of the injury remains unclear.

