Mets' Hansel Robles: Will undergo MRI
Robles (hand) will undergo tests to determine a specific injury, Adam Rubin of the NY Post reports.
Robles experienced right hand numbness while dealing with cramping in his midsection during Thursday's games, and will be examined in the next 24 hours to figure out a course of action. The reliever should be considered day-to-day until the results from his MRI are released.
