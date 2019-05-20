Mets' Hector Santiago: Promoted to majors
Santiago had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Santiago will replace Seth Lugo (shoulder) -- who was placed on the injured list Monday -- on the 25-man roster and in the bullpen. The veteran right-hander has worked primarily as a starter in the minors this season, compiling a 3.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 38:23 K:BB in 43 innings with Syracuse (eight starts, one relief appearance), so he'll likely fill a long-relief role during his time with the big club.
More News
-
Mets' Hector Santiago: Not in bullpen plans•
-
Mets' Hector Santiago: Agrees to minor-league deal•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Gets save in extra innings•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Picks up save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start