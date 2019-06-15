Mets' Hector Santiago: Removed from 40-man roster
Santiago was designated for assignment following Friday's game against the Cardinals after allowing one run on one hit and one walk over one inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Santiago has given up a run in five of his eight appearances this season, so the Mets have elected to boot him off the 40-man roster. He'll head to the waiver wire, though he appears unlikely to draw much interest given his recent struggles.
