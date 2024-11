Harris signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Harris spent the entire 2024 campaign with the Twins' Triple-A affiliate, where he logged a 6.41 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 53.1 innings. The 31-year-old reliever will now help add to the bullpen depth at Triple-A Syracuse, but his chances of making any sort of impact with the Mets in 2025 are extremely slim.