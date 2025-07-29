The Mets optioned Brazoban to Triple-A Syracuse following Monday night's game.

Brazoban came out in relief of Frankie Montas during the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Padres. Brazoban inherited runners on second and third with one out and a 5-3 lead. Despite getting the last two outs of the inning, he allowed three hits and a walk, which led to the Padres taking the lead with their sixth run of the game. In a corresponding move, the Mets re-signed Chris Devenski to the active roster Tuesday.