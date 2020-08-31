Strickland's contract was purchased by the Mets on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Strickland made three appearances for the Mets early in the season, giving up three earned runs in 2.1 innings of work before being designated for assignment. He's likely ticketed for lower-leverage work upon his return. Drew Smith was optioned in a corresponding move.
