Strickland cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to the Mets' alternate training site, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Strickland has made four appearances for the Mets this season, allowing four runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings of work. He'll remain in an organizational depth role going forward.
