Strickland cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Mets' alternate camp Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Strickland was designated for assignment by the Mets after making three relief appearances this season, but he'll remain within the organization after failing to find a spot in another major-league bullpen. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings in the big leagues in 2020. While the 31-year-old will continue working at the team's alternate training site, whether he rejoins the active roster again at some point during the shortened season remains to be seen.