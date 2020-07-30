Strickland was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

After a rough first outing of the season, Strickland was able to somewhat bounce back in his next two relief appearances, but he'll still be designated for assignment after allowing one run on two hits over one inning Tuesday. Left-hander Daniel Zamora was added to the 30-man roster in a corresponding move. Strickland showed promise earlier in his career, but he struggled with the Mariners and Nationals last season, posting a 5.55 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 24.1 innings, so it's unclear whether he'll find an opportunity in another major-league bullpen.