Strickland (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while recording just a single out. He took the loss in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Braves.

Strickland couldn't seem to get anything going in the 10th inning of a tied contest, and even his one out, a groundout, yielded a run. Once a reliable reliever with the Giants, Strickland struggled throughout 2019 and that trend has apparently continued into 2020. As long as the 31-year-old right-hander leaks runs, he will be more likely to appear in low-leverage situations.