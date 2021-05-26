Davis (finger/neck) returned to New York City from his rehab stint at Triple-A Syracuse to receive treatment, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old was expected to be in the lineup Tuesday for Syracuse after his rehab assignment was paused over the weekend due to neck stiffness, but he instead rejoined the team for treatment. According to Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record, Davis hasn't suffered any setbacks with the finger or neck, so he may still be able to return from the injured list early next week as previously expected.