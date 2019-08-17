Davis tweaked his calf while running to first base during Friday's game against Kansas City, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Davis appeared to be walking gingerly shortly after the play, and the Mets revealed after the contest that he did suffer an injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the issue is uncovered. Aaron Altherr could get the call in left field Saturday if Davis can't go.