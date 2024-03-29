The Mets optioned Martinez to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Since Martinez didn't sign with the Mets until last week, he didn't have sufficient time to complete his hitting progression in spring training, so he'll be left off the 26-man active roster ahead of Friday's season opener versus the Brewers. The Mets haven't indicated if Martinez will immediately report to Syracuse for the start of its season Friday, or if he'll continue to see live at-bats at the Mets' spring training facility in Florida. Either way, Martinez will join the Mets and serve as their everyday designated hitter once he spends around 10 days in the minors compiling at-bats, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.