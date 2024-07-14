Martinez isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup versus Colorado.

He'll begin the final game before the All-Star break on the bench while Pete Alonso gets a day out of the field as the Mets' designated hitter. Martinez went hitless while striking out five times in eight at-bats over the first two games of the series and is batting just .194 with a home run, four RBI and a 37.2 percent strikeout rate across 11 contests in July.