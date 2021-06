Ginn (elbow) has been assigned to Low-A St. Lucie and is expected to make his professional debut in the coming days, Jacob Resnick of SNYtv reports.

The Mets selected Ginn out of Mississippi State with the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 draft despite the right-hander undergoing Tommy John surgery just a few months prior. The 22-year-old's rehab is now is coming to a close and he should make his first appearance for St. Lucie in the very near future.