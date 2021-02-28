The Mets invited Ginn (elbow) to big-league spring training Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Ginn will be a part of the Mets' Grapefruit League roster despite having not yet made his professional debut, as the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled following New York's selection of him with the 52nd overall pick in last year's draft. The right-hander was already scheduled to miss the 2020 campaign anyway after undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring, but his inclusion on the big-league spring training roster implies that he's back to full health entering 2021. Ginn likely won't make for than a handful of appearances during the Mets' exhibition schedule before moving to minor-league camp.