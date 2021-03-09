Mets director of player development Kevin Howard said that Ginn (elbow) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and remains "on schedule or ahead of schedule" in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Now one year removed from undergoing the procedure while he was still competing at Mississippi State, Ginn -- the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft -- looks to be nearing the finish line of his arduous rehab process. Howard noted that Ginn was touching 90 miles per hour during Tuesday's bullpen session, despite only throwing at about 70 percent effort. The Mets are still likely to proceed slowly with the 21-year-old, but he should be ready to make his professional debut in the lower levels of the minors at some point in the late spring or early summer.