Reinheimer was called up by the Mets on Monday.

The Mets swapped bench infielders, promoting Reinheimer and demoting Luis Guillorme. Reinheimer has appeared in a pair of big-league games in his career, both with the Diamondbacks last season. He's hit just .236 with only four home runs in 59 games at the Triple-A level with Reno and Las Vegas this season and is unlikely to be a significant fantasy asset.

