Reinheimer was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Reinheimer will shuttle back down to the Triple-A level after spending the past week and a half with the Mets. During that time, he received a little action, going 4-for-14 (.286 average) with a walk and five strikeouts across five games. In a subsequent move, the club recalled Tomas Nido from Double-A Trenton.

