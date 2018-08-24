Mets' Jack Reinheimer: Sent back down to Las Vegas
Reinheimer was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Reinheimer will shuttle back down to the Triple-A level after spending the past week and a half with the Mets. During that time, he received a little action, going 4-for-14 (.286 average) with a walk and five strikeouts across five games. In a subsequent move, the club recalled Tomas Nido from Double-A Trenton.
More News
-
Mets' Jack Reinheimer: Called up by Mets•
-
Mets' Jack Reinheimer: Claimed by Mets•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Sent back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Called up to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...