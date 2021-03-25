Barnes appears likely to begin the season as part of the Mets' bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's 5.40 ERA this spring isn't impressive, but he does have a 6:2 K:BB through five innings and, perhaps, more importantly, Barnes is out of minor-league options. Expect the 30-year-old to fill a fairly low-leverage role initially, but if he pitches effectively he could work his way into a more fantasy-friendly assignment in a bullpen that is unsettled behind closer Edwin Diaz and eighth-inning man Trevor May.