Barnes was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Barnes posted a 6.27 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 18.2 innings for the Mets this season, and he lost his spot on the 40-man roster after surrendering three runs on five hits in his past two outings. Sean Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.