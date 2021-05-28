Barnes recorded the final out of the seventh inning for the save in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Barnes inherited a runner on first base with two outs in the seventh inning, and he got Ryan McMahon to fly out to left field to end the game. The 31-year-old has two saves in his last three appearances. These were unique situations, as one was extra innings and Thursday's was a seven-inning doubleheader. He doesn't normally receive any save opportunities. Barnes has a 6.43 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 14 innings.