Barnes (1-1) allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in one inning in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.

The right-hander got through the eighth inning without trouble, but Ronald Acuna hit a walkoff solo home run against him in the ninth. Barnes has struggled to a 7.94 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 11.1 innings this year. He has just one hold in 11 outings -- given his inconsistent play, he's unlikely to see many high-leverage opportunities.