The Mets reinstated deGrom (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game in Washington.
Just as the team had announced a few days earlier, deGrom will make his first start with the Mets since July 7, 2021 after he recently wrapped up a four-outing rehab assignment in the minors. In his final outing with Triple-A Syracuse on July 27, deGrom built up to four innings and 67 pitches, so he could have some light restrictions with his workload as he returns to the mound for the big club. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come Sunday versus Atlanta at Citi Field.