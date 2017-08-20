Mets' Jacob deGrom: Allows five runs in loss to Marlins
DeGrom allowed five runs on 10 hits with no walks across 6.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out eight.
DeGrom actually pitched quite well for much of the afternoon, but he put two men on base before Giancarlo Stanton launched a three-run home run with one out in the seventh inning. He went without a walk for the second time in his last three starts while throwing 74 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he missed over the plate with regularity. DeGrom has now allowed 10 earned runs over his last 13.2 innings and will face another tough test Friday against the Nationals.
