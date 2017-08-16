Mets' Jacob deGrom: Allows five runs, takes loss versus Yankees

DeGrom (13-6) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks across 7.1 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out four.

DeGrom spread the damage around in this one, allowing at least one run in four separate innings. Three of those came via the home run in the fourth and sixth innings, with another tacked on by a sacrifice fly just before his removal in the seventh. This bumpy outing for deGrom ended a string of six consecutive starts in which he had allowed three earned runs or fewer. He still owns an impressive 53:10 K:BB over his last seven turns and will look to bonce back Sunday against the Marlins.