Mets' Jacob deGrom: Allows four earned runs

DeGrom allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out six across six innings against the Marlins on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

DeGrom allowed all four of his runs in the fifth inning with the big blow coming from a two-run home run by Justin Bour. Otherwise, it was business as usual for deGrom as he generated 14 swinging strikes and showed his typical strong command. This final line was disappointing on this occasion but there's no reason to be concerned for the long term.