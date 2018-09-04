Mets' Jacob deGrom: Allows one earned run

DeGrom allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings Monday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

DeGrom allowed a solo home run to Justin Turner in the first inning but allowed only one runner to reach scoring position through his next five innings. The effort leaves his ERA at 1.68, making him one of only two pitchers -- Chris Sale is the other -- with an ERA below 2.00 for the season. The only downside to his resume is a lack of wins, which speaks to the poor run support he has received rather than his skills.