Mets' Jacob deGrom: Already popping radar gun
DeGrom was touching 99 mph with his fastball in Friday's Grapefruit League start against the Tigers, David Lennon of Newsday.com reports.
While the right-hander thought the stadium radar gun might have been running a little hot, he didn't seem worried about overexerting himself this early in training camp. "It's probably high," deGrom said, trying to suppress a smile. "But I feel good. I think mechanically, everything is kind of in line. I'm not really fighting myself and I actually feel smoother than I even did last year. I felt like it was coming out with less effort." The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner wrapped up his second spring start allowing only one hit over three scoreless innings while striking out four, and even that hit was iffy -- it could easily have been ruled an error by left fielder Tim Tebow. It will be hard for deGrom to replicate last season's 1.70 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, but even with less luck he still seems poised for another elite fantasy campaign.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tabbed for Opening Day start•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Won't talk extension during season•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gets big raise from Mets•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Brings home NL Cy Young•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates Braves for 10th win•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 12, surrenders three vs. Boston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...