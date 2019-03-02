Mets' Jacob deGrom: Already popping radar gun

DeGrom was touching 99 mph with his fastball in Friday's Grapefruit League start against the Tigers, David Lennon of Newsday.com reports.

While the right-hander thought the stadium radar gun might have been running a little hot, he didn't seem worried about overexerting himself this early in training camp. "It's probably high," deGrom said, trying to suppress a smile. "But I feel good. I think mechanically, everything is kind of in line. I'm not really fighting myself and I actually feel smoother than I even did last year. I felt like it was coming out with less effort." The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner wrapped up his second spring start allowing only one hit over three scoreless innings while striking out four, and even that hit was iffy -- it could easily have been ruled an error by left fielder Tim Tebow. It will be hard for deGrom to replicate last season's 1.70 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, but even with less luck he still seems poised for another elite fantasy campaign.