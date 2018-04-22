Mets' Jacob deGrom: Another brilliant no-decision Saturday

DeGrom (2-0) had to settle for a no-decision in Saturday's loss to the Braves, giving up four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

He and Julio Teheran traded goose eggs for seven innings, but deGrom appeared to be in line for the win when the Mets struck for three runs in the top of the eighth, only for AJ Ramos and Jeurys Familia to let things unravel. DeGrom now has an elite 40:8 K:BB through 32 innings, and he'll take a 2.53 ERA into his next start Thursday in St. Louis.