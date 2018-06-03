Mets' Jacob deGrom: Another brilliant start wasted Saturday

DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-1 extra-innings loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out 13.

The right-hander tied his season high in Ks while dropping his ERA to an NL-low 1.49, but it was all for naught once again as the Mets fell in 14 innings. With a 1.04 WHIP and 98:21 K:BB through 72.1 innings, deGrom is delivering ace-worthy fantasy numbers everywhere but in wins, where his 4-0 record stands in stark contrast to his eight quality starts in 12 outings. He'll next take the mound Saturday at home against the Yankees.