DeGrom (4-2) earned the win Monday against the Diamondbacks after tossing six scoreless innings, giving up two hits and fanning eight.

It was another dominant effort from the star hurler, who has yet to allow more than one earned run in any of his eight appearances this season. DeGrom also has six quality starts and a sterling 0.71 ERA that, if sustained across an entire season, would be a career-best mark by a wide margin. He will try to extend his blistering start to the season Saturday at the Padres.