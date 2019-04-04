Mets' Jacob deGrom: Another gem

DeGrom (2-0) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 14 across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Marlins.

DeGrom was dominant once again, with only one runner reaching scoring position across his seven innings of work. He has now opened the season with 13 scoreless innings, generating 24 strikeouts in the process. His two wins are also a welcomed development after he managed just 10 wins last season despite stellar ratios.