DeGrom is expected to throw between 80 and 100 pitches Wednesday against the Red Sox, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom looked as good as ever Opening Day against Atlanta, striking out eight and allowing just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings, though he only threw 72 pitches after back soreness derailed his preseason buildup. His pitch count will remain limited Wednesday, though not by very much, and he'll likely be able to handle a full workload by his third start of the year.