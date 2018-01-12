Mets' Jacob deGrom: Avoids arbitration with Mets

DeGrom agreed to a one-year, $7.4 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

He gets a significant raise from the $4.05 million he made in his first year of arbitration. The 29-year-old righty eclipsed the 200-inning mark (201.1 innings) for the first time in his career last season. For those who miss out on one of the top four starters, deGrom is an excellent consolation prize with a current NFBC ADP of 34 -- the eighth starting pitcher off the board, on average.