DeGrom underwent an MRI on his tight right side Tuesday, the results of which have yet to be released, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

DeGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Cardinals due to the injury, with the Mets electing to go with Miguel Castro to kick off a bullpen game instead. Reports indicate that the Mets believe he won't have to miss more than one start, but a clearer timeline should be available once the test results are made public.